GHS royalty…

By Potter County News | on August 29, 2018

As homecoming week gets underway at Gettysburg High School, students and staff voted on seniors to represent GHS as the homecoming royalty. Coronation will take place on Tuesday evening at 7:30 in the school gym. Homecoming candidates for queen are (back row, l to r) Autumn Wieseler (Ben Wieseler, Deb and Justin Cronin), Miya McCloud (Makenzie Hall), Paige Worth (Carmen and Bart), and Amber Flatt (Theresa and Kenny Goebel). King candidates are (front row, l to r) Cole Nafziger (Deb and Kris), Dawson Simon (Diane and Pat), Shad Sharp (Missy Brown), and Kolten Kirby (Renee and Kelly). King and queen are selected by a vote of the students and will reign over the week’s activities. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *