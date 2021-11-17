GHS Snow Queens crowned

PHOTO BY MOLLY McROBERTS

The Gettysburg High School Student Council held the annual Snow Queen Pageant at the GHS gym on Saturday night, where two young ladies were

chosen to represent the community. Crowned as Miss Gettysburg from the senior class was Kirstie Lake, daughter of Bridget and John Lake. Junior

Miss Gettysburg from the freshman class was Olivia Jost, daughter of Jessica and Travis Jost. The queens were chosen through an interview process

by judges from Aberdeen, and will compete in the State Snow Queen Festival in Aberdeen early next year. The program, following the theme

“Do You Want to Build a Snow Queen?” taken from the Disney film “Frozen.” See the back page of this week’s edition for more from the program

on Nov. 13.