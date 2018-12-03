GIA Angel Trees…

Angels trees are located at Vilas and Langer’s Family Foods in Gettysburg to help the “angels” in the community provide a brighter Christmas for some area children and their families. This year there are 49 children signed up for gifts on the Angel Trees, which is up from 30 last year. Both trees in town have ornaments that describe gifts for area children who will have a merrier Christmas with a little help from area “angels.” Pick an ornament, and return the presents requested, unwrapped, to the trees by Wednesday, Dec. 19 and they will be wrapped and distributed before the holiday. The GIA also has buckets at those locations for cash donations, and the money is used to fill any tags that are not taken and the extra goes to local gift cards for each family. Pictured are GIA members Tami Nelson, who coordinates the Angel Tree project for the GIA, and Beth Joachim, along with Teagan and Cooper Nelson who helped decorate the tree with their mom.