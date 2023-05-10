Gift of motherhood given, then received over 50 years later

Sometimes, motherhood is in your DNA.

That’s how it worked for one Gettysburg woman, who at age 86 is celebrating her sixth Mother’s Day this year as the result of a connection made through the internet.

It was a simple DNA test that linked Edith Schwenn with her only child. She had always been involved in the Gettysburg community. She helped as part of service organizations; she was active in her church; she taught school and helped her husband on their farm.

The only thing missing was having children of her own.

That changed in March of 2018 when a certified letter arrived at her address. “I wondered who would spend $6 to send me a letter,” she said, “and then I saw that the return address was from New Mexico.”

Her heart soared. She had often thought about her time there, and knew this was a letter she had hoped would come for the past 55 years. “When I read the first line, I knew it was from him.”

The letter started with an introduction and a birth date from Sam Pyeatt, explaining he was adopted and had been raised in a loving home. It also stated that research on his birth family indicated that Edith might be his biological mother.

That’s when the tears started; tears of overwhelming joy. “It was such a beautiful letter, and he gave every option to contact him, or not, if I didn’t want to — he was so nice. It was what I had hoped for since the day he was born.”

His letter went on to read, “I have wondered about who my birth mother might be and have had a desire to thank her for the decisions that she made when I was born. I can only imagine how difficult it must have been for her and what a courageous and loving person she must be.”

She picked up the phone, and for the first time in her life, spoke with her son.

It was 1962 when she made the decision to give her baby for adoption. She said there was never a moment that she didn’t want him, but knew circumstances at the time wouldn’t allow her to give him the life she wanted for him. So instead, she was able to give a gift to Sam’s parents, and over 50 years later, that gift was given back to Edith.

They talked frequently on the phone, and within a few weeks, arrangements were made for her to fly to New Mexico to meet in person. Although they had exchanged photos, she said she would have known him anywhere. They spotted each other from across the airport and greeted with hugs, that soon included more family — Sam’s wife, Lisa, along with their four children, and a group that now includes nine kids, who know her as Great-Grandma Edie.

Throughout the years, she wondered about her son. Was he in a happy place? Did he do well in school? Was he a good guy? All that was answered with a resounding “yes” when they connected. “It was kind of like meeting the unknown, but immediately felt like we had known each other forever,” she said. “What a great feeling that he would want to find me,” she said, smiling. “Everything about it has just been so good.”

Sam echoed her thoughts on their first meeting, saying it was “wonderful and very natural.”

“I felt very comfortable around her and all of my family really liked her,” he said. “It seemed like we had known each other for ever.”

“I didn’t know what to expect, so it was better than I could have imagined,” Sam said about their connection. “She is a very loving, thoughtful and generous mom, grandma, and great-grandma. All of our kids and grandkids love being around her,” he said, adding with a grin, “and are always excited to eat her wonderful desserts!”

Edith often thought about finding him. She and her late husband, Howard, talked about adoption and the possibility of locating her child, but had no idea how to even start.

Fortunately, Sam did.

He always knew he was adopted, and grew up as a happy child with no desire to find his biological parents. His parents raised him with his brother, who is also adopted, on a 10 acre farm in New Mexico. There they grew up as typical kids. They had horses and other farm critters, participated in 4H, played baseball, football, and basketball, and made time for fishing and skiing. His dad provided a good living for the family, working with the El Paseo Natural Gas company, and his mom left her job as a paralegal to stay home with her sons. His parents emphasized the importance of a good education. Both he and his brother attended college and earned engineering degrees.

He said he was blessed with very loving, kind and generous parents who gave all they had to raise them. It wasn’t until after they died that he thought more about his birth parents.

“After my parents passed away, I started wondering who my biological parents were, what they looked like, and if there were any medical issues that would be beneficial for me or my children to know about,” he said.

As he and his wife were doing genealogy work and learning more about their family history, Sam found himself more and more curious about his biological mom. “My mom told me she thought my biological mother was a model in Denver,” he said, but it wasn’t until he was grown up that he found himself wanting to learn more about her.

“I was interested in who she was and how her life turned out. I wanted to let her know about me and my family,” he said, “and that I loved her. I hoped she would be receptive to talking with me and telling me about her life and medical history. Plus, I wanted to thank her for giving birth to me and how I know it must have been a very hard decision to give me up for adoption, but that I had a good life and had been blessed beyond measure. I had always felt that if my mother had given me up it had been out of love and not because she didn’t want me.”

That prompted him to take a DNA test through Ancestery.com.

With the results of the DNA test, he was able to connect with a biological cousin. They communicated through email and eventually talked over the phone. After some investigating by his new found cousin, the connection was made to Edith. “I sent Edith a letter explaining to her who I was and that I thought that she was my mom. After Edith received the letter she called me immediately.” Sam said they had a wonderful conversation, and she sent him a photo album with pictures of her and his biological father, although he has not connected with him.

Edith realized it was time to let the family in on secret she had kept for over five decades. She called each of her 11 siblings. “I told them, ‘and this is no April Fool’s joke, either,’” she laughed. They all greeted the news with the joy she was feeling, and soon her new family and longtime family met at the annual family reunion. “It was just so natural,” Edith said. “He fit right in — he’s part of the family.”

Sam did admit that he was surprised at how much they are alike. “We are both “glass half full” people,” he said. “We’re both happy most of the time, laughing and enjoying life. We’re both very organized and like to be on time to everything and have a hard time throwing things away.” He said that he also found it interesting that neither of them drink alcohol, smoke cigarettes, or use foul language.

Meeting her filled in some missing puzzle pieces with his own children, too, as he now notices some genetic family traits they got from her, seen in something as simple as her eyebrows. “They also have traits of being frugal, cheerful, happy, thoughtful, loving and creative,” Sam said about his mom, adding that several of their grandchildren also share Edith’s love of rocks — which she often decorates with kind messages and leaves along walking paths to spread happy thoughts. She now does that during the winter months on her walks in the neighborhood between her winter home and her new family’s house in New Mexico.

Sam worked as a Civilian Mechanical Engineer for the Air Force for 34 years and recently retired in September 2021. He and Lisa, his wife of 38 years, spend time enjoying their children and grandchildren and RVing. Now, he has his birth mom to add to their happy life. “My family and I are thankful and blessed to have Edith as part of our family.”

“I couldn’t have asked for a better son,” she said, smiling about ways Sam has changed her life for the better with something as simple as ending phone calls with “I love you.” Even though motherhood came late in life, it feels completely natural — it’s part of her DNA.