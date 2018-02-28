Gillis Hageman, 88, of Hoven, died Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018 at the Bowdle Healthcare Center.

Mass of Christian Burial was Tuesday, Feb. 27 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Hoven, SD, with Fr. Kevin Doyle, Celebrant. Interment followed in the Church Cemetery.

Gillis Leo Hageman was born June 16, 1929 in Gettysburg, SD to Albert F. and Margaret (Baus) Hageman. He grew up on the family farm, attending area country schools.

In his earlier years, Gillis and his brother Don operated a livestock trucking business. Gillis spent the rest of his life doing what he loved most, planting and raising crops, and his favorite time of being in the combine during harvest. He was so happy to still be able to run the combine and help with the 2017 harvest.

On Sept. 12, 1950, Gillis married the love of his life, Delores Bertha. He was a member of St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, St. Joseph’s Society, and the Hoven Equity Exchange, serving on the board for several years. Gillis enjoyed spending time with his family, bowling, ice fishing, playing cards, visiting the casinos with Delores, and collecting jack knives. He was known for his homemade jerky, seeds, and pickles. Gillis will always be remembered as a very kind, mild mannered, and generous man who would do anything for his family.

Gillis’ life will be cherished by two daughters: Donna (Bill) Zweber of Hoven and Sharon Haverty of Aberdeen; two sons: Daniel (Angie) Hageman and Dave (Ann) Hageman, all of Hoven; 13 grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; siblings: Don (Rosalie) Hageman, Jerome (Betty) Hageman, Lorraine Hoffman, and Jim (Janet) Hageman; and sisters and brothers in law: Rita Turner, Betty Giese, Mary and Harlan Rausch and Clarence Arbach.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; mother and father-in-law, Paul and Esther Bertha; sister, Beatrice Arbach; son-in-law, Martin Haverty; brothers-in-law: Robert and William “Skippy” Bertha, James Hoffman, Allen Turner, and Dean Giese.

