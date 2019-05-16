Gina Keltgen

Gina Mae (Simon) Keltgen, 80, of Mesa, Arizona and formerly of Watertown, SD died May 8, 2019. Funeral services were held May 10 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Watertown.

Gina was born to Henry and Clara (Wirtz) Simon of Hoven, SD on May 26, 1938. She attended school in Hoven.

She married Darwin Keltgen on June 28, 1954. They lived on a farm near Lebanon before moving to Mobridge and then to Watertown.

Gina worked for Jenkins as a Nurses Aide and for InterLakes Community Action, driving the bus. Gina also volunteered at the prison from time to time, through the Residents Encounter Christ program.

In 1995, they started spending their winters at the El Mirage in Mesa.

She is survived by her children Linda (Larry) Mernaugh of Mesa, AZ, Myron (Laurie) Keltgen, Maelie (Dana) Dockter, Jackie (Claiton) Coleman, and Lisa (Dan) Sauer, all of Watertown, SD, 22 grandkids, 40 great-grandkids and one great-great-grandchild, siblings Marjean (Leland) Stotz of Tolstoy, SD, Betty Hageman of Hoven, SD, Mary Jo Mueller of Cashton, WI, Janice Rausch of Aberdeen, SD, Jack (Joyce) Simon of Polo, MO and Dave (Lisa) Simon of Shannon, IL.

Gina was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers Jim, Norman and Joe, and daughters LeeAnn and Mary.

Wight and Comes Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.