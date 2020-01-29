Girls grab win from NW Wildcats

It had to feel so good for seniors Jenna Robbennolt and Autumn Pitlick, when the Battlers demolished the Northwestern Lady Wildcats in their Jan. 20 basketball game at Hoven, since Northwestern has totally dominated them, and their fellow teammates, for the past four years in volleyball. So, what goes around finally came around because the Battlers annihilated the Wildcats 52 to 29.

Following this win there were happy faces on all the girls; especially the seniors. Northwestern is truly a dynasty in Class B girls’ volleyball, so feeling bad for their beatdown by the Battlers in basketball had to be the same as all 31 other teams in the NFL caring less about the New England Patriots losing or the other 29 teams in the MLB rejoicing that the New York Yankees having to go back home with their tails tucked. Northwestern has that reputation of being a champion that all other schools want and desire, but on the night of Jan. 20, it was the Battlers’ girl basketball team that was great.

There is no doubt that Jenna Robbennolt is the mortar of this team and she again led the way with 15 points, tenacious defense, and commanding the Wildcats’ complete attention on both offense and defense. With the Battlers being basically a young team by playing their sophomores and freshmen throughout the entire game, there is no doubt that Jenna’s greatest attribute is her leadership.

Then there is sophomore Makaivry Schatz who seems to be the heir apparent to be the next phenom to entertain Potter County fans until 2022. Makaivry had four points but her ability to facilitate the offense and shut down her opponent was outstanding. The only time her assigned opponent scored a point is when she was sitting on the bench to take a breather.

But on this night, the outstanding player had to be freshman Tyler Simon who matched Jenna’s game high score with 15 points, too. Plus, when Jenna only netted 3 points in the second quarter, Tyler stepped up with 8 points herself during this same quarter. She was also a whirlwind underneath the boards getting both offensive and defensive rebounds, and more importantly put backs to score bucket after bucket.

Again, with Northwestern’s reputation and history of dominating Potter County, it looked like the Battlers would have a tough time handling these visitors from the east because the first quarter concluded with the score being 14 to 8, but to everyone’s surprise, in the home team’s favor. However, whereas the Battlers held the Wildcats to only 7 points in the second quarter, Northwestern could not stop Potter County because they tallied 18 points in this set to take a commanding lead of 32 to 15 into halftime.

With Jenna taking over in the third quarter the Battlers scored 14 more points whereas the Wildcats only managed 10. With an insurmountable lead of 45 to 25 going into the final set of the evening, a party broke out with the hometown boys who showed up to support their sisters-in-arms. They were not only yelling and screaming but tried out a few new choreographed cheer skits on the sidelines as well as demanding the presence of one of their favorite sisters to make an appearance when the game was clearing out of reach.

And again, out of reach it was because when the final horn blew the Battlers had 52 points to the Northwestern’s 29.

So, it was good night to be a Potter County fan. But it had to be a much better, if not joyful, feeling for all those senior girls who had to suffer the same pain now being felt by the Wildcats for being manhandled instead of being the one who provided the boot in the butt kicking. Hopefully, this victory is repeated again-and-again, and a new chapter is written for any girl donning a red and white jersey.

In the JV Game, the young Battlers completely outmatched the Wildcats, too. They had all the firepower and defense to totally run away with this match 42 to 12. Eight Battlers made the box score with Ashlee Kaup leading the way with 11 points.

Only five Wildcats managed to score points throughout the whole game and their leading scorer was Teryn Sparling with 4 points. Northwestern truly did have a tough time scoring against these scrappy Battlers because they were held completely scoreless in the third period of play.

Stats

Potter County: Jenna Robbennolt – 15, Abbie Larson – 4, Ashlee Kaup – 5, Rylee Kaup – 2, Tyler Simon – 15, Makaivry Schatz – 4, Dasia Reuer – 7. Northwestern: Ella Haven – 2, Hannah Schentzel – 2, Jessica Boekelheide – 3, Miranda Thorson – 10, Cassidy Frericks – 6, Hailey Boekelheide – 6.