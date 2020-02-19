Girls host Faulkton Area in basketball action

The girls were under-manned in their game against the number one ranked team out of Region Two, the Faulkton Area Trojans. Their matchup was on Feb. 11 in the GHS gymnasium. They already had to postpone their Feb. 7 game against Sully Buttes due to too many of their players being out with illness. With some still out and others recovering, they had to shorten up the JV game to only two quarters – Potter County only dressed out six players for the undercard match.

Even at full strength though, the Potter County ladies would have had their hands full because the Trojans were a buzz saw. Faulkton has an overall record of 14 wins and 2 losses. Those two losses were to Aberdeen Roncalli (ranked number one in Class A Region 1 – 13 and 3) and Ethan (number one ranked in Class B Region 4 – 15 and 1). They are a capable, seasoned, and tested team, and many expect them to be in Spearfish on March 12-14 for the Class B State Girls Basketball Tournament.

The girls did try, but Brooke Niederbaumer set the pace for the Trojans right out of the box by scoring 11 points herself in the very first quarter of play. She got several layups and even netted a 3-point shot to be a force both inside and outside. If not for Tyler Simon hustling and Kirstie Lake dropping in a 3-pointer, things could have been much worse than the score showed at the end of the first quarter – 19 to 9.

In the second frame, the Trojans did not let up because six of their players scored and again Niederbaumer netted baskets both up close and beyond the 3-point stripe. For the home team, 5 foot 1 inch tall, Ashlee Kaup was the big man. She scored 9 points in the quarter with four being from the free-throw line, one breakaway layup, and one big splash behind the 3-point arch. The freshman’s play was outstanding but not enough because the Trojans pushed their lead to 41 to 24 at the end of the first half.

In the third quarter, Potter County’s scoring went on hiatus. They only managed to get 9 points to the Trojans’ 19. Due to their inability, the South Dakota High School Athletic Association Mercy Rule was invoked and the rest of the game was played under a “running clock.” In the fourth quarter Faulkton Area Coach Casper called off the pressure, but the Trojans still managed to drop in another 13 points to the Battlers’ 8. The game ended with the final score being 73 to 41.

The girls have four games left in their season and none of them are going to easy – Timber Lake on Feb. 15, Herreid/Selby Feb. 18, Ipswich Feb. 20, and Sully Buttes on Feb. 21. But the good news is that they still show a lot of promise, and with the freshmen carrying a big load, the sophomores being the core, and Jenna Robbennolt staying strong, they could still catch fire to hopefully surprise a lot of folks, including themselves.

In the shortened JV game, the Trojans won that event – 22 to 11. Autumn Pitlick was top scorer for the red and white with 6 points, and Kayla Senn with 6 as well for the visiting team.

Stats

Battlers: Haylie Ahlemeier – 2, Jenna Robbennolt – 7, Kirstie Lake – 5, Ashlee Kaup – 11, Tyler Simon – 12, Dasia Reuer – 4.

Trojans: Mckenzie Hustead – 4, Abby Vetch – 2, Isabel Aesoph – 5, Peyton Melius – 17, Shayna Heitmann – 2, Morgan Melius – 12, Morgan Gutenkauf – 7, Teralyn Cramer – 1, Brooke Niederbaumer – 23.