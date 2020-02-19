Girls to play Chargers Friday, Feb. 21

Fans who were looking forward to the girls basketball team hosting the Sully Buttes Lady Chargers will have to wait a while.
The girls didn’t play in the double header on Friday, Feb. 7 because illnesses hit many of the players on the Battler side of the bench. The team was postponed until Friday, Feb. 21.
The boys are scheduled to host Highmore/Harrold that night at 8 p.m., so the girls will play the Lady Chargers at 6:30 that evening at the GHS gym.
If you can’t make it to the games, you can catch them on the livestream at www.pottercountynews.com or on the Venture cable channel 387.
Leave a Reply