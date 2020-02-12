Girls to play Chargers Friday, Feb. 21

Fans who were looking forward to the girls basketball team hosting the Sully Buttes Lady Chargers will have to wait a while.

The girls didn’t play in the double header on Friday, Feb. 7 because illnesses hit many of the players on the Battler side of the bench. The team was postponed until Friday, Feb. 21.

The boys are scheduled to host Highmore/Harrold that night at 8 p.m., so the girls will play the Lady Chargers at 6:30 that evening at the GHS gym.

If you can’t make it to the games, you can catch them on the livestream at www.pottercountynews.com or on the Venture cable channel 387.