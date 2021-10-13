Gloria Woitte

Gloria Alvina (Hetterle) Woitte, 96, of New Ulm, died Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at her home at the Wood- stone Senior Living Com- munity in New Ulm.

Her funeral service was held Monday, Oct. 11, at the Cambria Presbyterian Church in Cambria with Pastor Penny Johnson offi- ciating, and burial followed in the Cambria Cemetery.

Gloria was born March

28, 1925, in Selby, So. Dak. She graduated from Get- tysburg, So. Dak., High School in 1945 and mar-

ried Robert Woitte on Feb. 9, 1946. As the wife of a career Air Force serviceman, Gloria lived and raised her family of four children in many places, including Agana, Guam; Tampa, Fla.; Alcoa, Tenn.; Fairborn, Ohio; Tokyo, Ja- pan; and Rapid City, So. Dak. Upon Bob’s retirement from the service, they moved to Cambria, Minn. to live near friends.

Over the years, Gloria worked as a clerk at Pink’s, Ehlers and Herberger’s. She belonged to a 500 Card Club and was an active member of the Cambria Presbyterian Church. Gloria loved fam-