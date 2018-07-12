Gold at Nationals…

Six students from the Gettysburg school brought home gold awards from the annual FCCLA National Leadership Conference in Atlanta, GA last week. The students, who range from sixth to eighth grade, participated in the meeting from June 27-July 2. Pictured from left are Reagan Brown (Corey and Karen), Neva Mikkelsen (Andy and Amber), Grant Luikens (Mandy Luikens/Joel Luikens), Logan Decker (Rick and Kari), Olivia Mikkelsen (Andy and Amber), and Grace Goebel (Dave and Allison). The adviser for the FCCLA is Ms. LaNae Fuerst.