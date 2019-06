The Potter County Battler boys placed sixth as a team at the state B golf tournament held in Yankton on June 3-4. Pictured from left are Taylor Frost (Cindy and Don), Grant Luikens (Mandy Luikens/Joel Luikens), Shad Sharp (Missy and Danny Meinke, Matt Sharp), and Jaydon Goebel (Sarah and Justin). Their coach, Keith Scott, was also named the Region Five Boys Coach of the Year for coaching the region champs.