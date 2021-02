It was bitter sweet to watch the old Gettysburg Memorial Hospital building come down this week. The planning started in 1946, when the first meeting was held to see if it was feasibile to have a hospital in Gettysburg. By July of 1952, the building was completed. In December of last year, the newly constructed Avera Missouri River Health Center, pictured to the right, was open to begin caring for the community.

PHOTO BY MOLLY McROBERTS