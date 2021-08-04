Gotta hand it to ya, kiddo!

PHOTO BY MOLLY McROBERTS

Little Gracie Frost of Hoven was all smiles while getting a helping hand from her daddy, Jesse, to decorate a Christmas ornament at The Bakery on Saturday. Over 50 kids came out to make ornaments as part of the Christmas in July Crazy Day promotion in Gettysburg on Saturday, July 31. The day was filled with lots of fun events, including a ping pong ball drop and snowball throw at the 212 Mini Mall, and specials across town at Ace Hardware, Kaylei’s, Stan’s, and Langer’s. Gracie and her big brothers, Noah and Oliver, had lots of opportunity to practice their art, since the project was put on by their grandma, Jan Banghart. The Bakery is hosting a vendor fair on Saturday, which is also the starting day of the Potter County Fair in Gettysburg.