Grab and go food services available in Gettysburg

There are businesses in town providing grab and go food for patrons during the coronavirus pandemic.

For children under the age of 18, free breakfast and lunch are available through the school by contacting the office.

The Medicine Rock Senior Center has expanded its lunch service to include those under the age of 60. Call the senior center by 9:30 a.m. to order.

The Coffee Bean at the 212 Mini Mall has meals available through their drive up service.

Both Gas ‘N Goodies and Stan’s C-stores also have grab and go food.

Langer’s Family Foods and Kaylei’s Liquor Store and More are also open for grocery food purchases.