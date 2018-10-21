Grace Hart

Grace M. Hart, 85, died July 15, 2018 at home in Silver Spring, Maryland. Grace was born in Gettysburg, SD to Blanche and Ray Meeks.

Grace graduated from GHS in 1950, earned her RN from Presentation College in Aberdeen, and her BS in Nursing at the University of Missouri-Columbia.

Grace is survived by her sons Sean (Patty), Chris, and Brit, four grandsons, and brother Ken (Marilyn). She was preceded in death by her husband Jim, her parents, and her brother LaVerne.

A graveside service will be held on Oct. 20 at Woodbine Cemetery in Harrisonburg, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Grace’s name to the Disaster Relief Services of the American Red Cross or to Gettysburg High School.