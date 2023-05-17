Graduation ceremony set for Saturday at GHS gym

Thirteen students will graduate May 20 at 3 p.m.

Gettysburg High School has 13 seniors who will become graduates on Saturday during the annual commencement ceremony.

The ceremony will be held at the school gym, beginning at 3 p.m. on May 20.

The commencement address will be given by SD Attoreney General Marty Jackley. The class valedictorian, Alex Tanner, son of Don and Tonya Tanner, and class salutatorian, Jaidn Wager, son of John and Amy Wager, will also address the crowd during graduation.

This year’s graduating class members are Ian Chevrand Campos Guimaraes, Chase Garrell DeRouchey, Morgan Nicole Frost, Jayden Tom In The Woods, Vivian Alexandra Jost, Ashton Vaughn Larson, Teresa Leo Montalvo, Owen Nickalous Rausch, Katie Rae Robbennolt, Tyler Anne Simon, Alex Earle Tanner, Jaidn Carter Wager, and Taelor Ann Zweber.

This edition of the News includes a special section dedicated to the GHS graduates from the Class of 2023.

-MMcR