During Monday night’s city council meeting, GHS Principal Mrs. Wendy Smith addressed the meeting with tentative plans for the school’s graduation ceremony. The plans are to hold a small ceremony limited to the students and immediate family at Battler Field. The event will be livestreamed by the Potter County News and aired on the Venture Cable Channel 387.

Watch the News for more details as we get closer to the big day. And don’t forget to honor the graduates!