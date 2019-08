A new business in downtown Gettysburg is celebrating its grand opening next week.

Kaylei’s Liquor Store and More, is hosting a grand opening next Wednesday through Saturday, Sept. 4-7, with giveaways, specials, and fun throughout the four day event. Proprietor Kaylei Clark, along with her staff, will be on hand to meet and greet visitors throughout the grand opening. See page 12 for details and specials.