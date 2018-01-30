Grapplers head to Aberdeen

lts for Potter County

106: Lincoln Stuwe (12-13) place is unknown and scored 3.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Ty Althoff (Watertown) 29-8 won by fall over Lincoln Stuwe (Potter County) 12-13 (Fall 0:25)

Cons. Round 1 – Lincoln Stuwe (Potter County) 12-13 won by forfeit over Tim Kadrmas (Bismarck Legacy) 0-2 (For.)

Cons. Round 2 – Gabe Skustad (Chamberlain) 32-8 won by fall over Lincoln Stuwe (Potter County) 12-13 (Fall 2:33)

145: Joey Wheeler (9-8) placed 7th and scored 6.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Zack Mulder (Clark/Willow Lake) 26-13 won by fall over Joey Wheeler (Potter County) 9-8 (Fall 4:37)

Cons. Round 1 – Joey Wheeler (Potter County) 9-8 won by decision over Jacob Boehm (Bismarck Century) 15-16 (Dec 1-0)

Cons. Round 2 – Joey Wheeler (Potter County) 9-8 won by fall over Austin Cihak (Aberdeen Central) 22-13 (Fall 0:56)

Cons. Round 3 – Tucson Freeman (Mobridge-Pollock) 31-10 won by decision over Joey Wheeler (Potter County) 9-8 (Dec 3-2)

7th Place Match – Joey Wheeler (Potter County) 9-8 won in tie breaker – 1 over Brendan Allen (Watertown) 4-3 (TB-1 2-1)

220: Preston Worth (22-6) placed 4th and scored 18.00 team points.

Champ. Round 1 – Preston Worth (Potter County) 22-6 won by fall over Nick Brennan (Bismarck Century) 2-27 (Fall 0:56)

Quarterfinal – Preston Worth (Potter County) 22-6 won by fall over Marshall Baldwin (Canton) 25-8 (Fall 2:28)

Semifinal – Zack Siemonsma (Huron) 8-4 won by decision over Preston Worth (Potter County) 22-6 (Dec 6-5)

Cons. Semi – Preston Worth (Potter County) 22-6 won by fall over Chandler Brandner (Bismarck Legacy) 7-5 (Fall 3:51)

3rd Place Match – Lincoln Stahl (Watertown) 21-14 won by forfeit over Preston Worth (Potter County) 22-6 (For.)