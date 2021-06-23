Gravel hauling agreement approved

POTTER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS

SPECIAL MEETING

JUNE 16, 2021

Vice-Commissioner Everson called the June 16th meeting to order.

Present: Tanner, Frost and Hagny.

Absent: Zweber.

HIGHWAY

Supt. Saltsman explained the project on 155 for gravel hauling.

GRAVEL HAUL AGREEMENT

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Frost to approve the Gravel Haul Agreement between Potter County and Sully County. All voted aye. Motion carried.

ADJOURN

Moved by Frost, seconded by Tanner to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

PAT EVERSON, VICE-CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW, AUDITOR

Published once at the total approximate cost of $9.53.

-062421