Gravel hauling agreement approved

POTTER COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
SPECIAL MEETING
JUNE 16, 2021
Vice-Commissioner Everson called the June 16th meeting to order.
Present: Tanner, Frost and Hagny.
Absent: Zweber.
HIGHWAY
Supt. Saltsman explained the project on 155 for gravel hauling.
GRAVEL HAUL AGREEMENT
Moved by Hagny, seconded by Frost to approve the Gravel Haul Agreement between Potter County and Sully County. All voted aye. Motion carried.
ADJOURN
Moved by Frost, seconded by Tanner to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.
PAT EVERSON, VICE-CHAIRMAN
POTTER COUNTY
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS
ATTEST:
SHAWNA SHAW, AUDITOR
Published once at the total approximate cost of $9.53.
-062421
