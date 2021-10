COURTESY PHOTO

The Holzwarth boys grew a great patch of pumpkins this year, with the biggest pumpkin weighing in at 137 pounds and the next coming in at 58 pounds. They planted their patch west of Gettysburg at Holzwarth Sales, where it yielded a nice assortment of squash, too. Pictured are fifth grader Zandin and first grader Lyle. They are the sons of Cody Holzwarth and MaryBeth Holzwarth.