Greenhouses plan changes in coronavirus season

In most states, greenhouses are considered essential businesses.

Potter County gardeners would certainly agree. As the calendar turns to May and the weather warms, thumbs start turning green while Gettysburg’s two greenhouses are making plans to open.

But this spring, picking the perfect plants may feel different for gardeners while the greenhouses follow CDC and SD Department of Health guidelines as they take extra precautions to keep their customers safe.

Shopping for plants isn’t usually a quick “grab and go” process, so those purchasing plants are encouraged to make a plan. While extended browsing cannot be allowed, every attempt will be made to give customers their best buying experience possible while still taking steps to keep everyone well.

Marcia Liebig from the greenhouse at Ace Hardware/Bohnenkamp’s Dakota Supply, encourages shoppers to have a list of plants they wish to purchase. She said that only three customers will be allowed to enter at a time, and only by direction from a person at the gate or door of the greenhouse. No children will be allowed. They will open on Friday, May 1, and shoppers will be required to wear a mask and keep a six foot social distance.

Joy’s Greenhouse is tentatively set to open on Wednesday, May 6, with a limit of three people allowed in the greenhouse at a time. Joy Penrod, who owns and operates the business, also requires shoppers wear their masks, and bring their own gloves and sanitizer. Some of the special offers she has this year are shopping hours specifically for senior citizens on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-3 p.m.

Both greenhouses will offer purchasing options by calling ahead or emailing the businesses. Ace Hardware may also provide delivery in town if needed.

Both greenhouses plan to downsize their inventory this season, so the variety may be different from past years. Vegetables are a popular item as people grow their own food during the pandemic, but flowers are always needed to help brighten spirits and encourage the pollinators.

See page 2 for more information on business hours, and start making your list to plan on how your garden grows!