Gregory Sievers

Gregory A. Sievers, 68, of Helenville, WI died Monday, April 6, 2020 at Rainbow Hospice Center with his loving family by his side.

Greg was born on April 14, 1951 in Aberdeen, SD, the son of Darrell and M. Nadine (Wickersham) Sievers. Greg grew up on the family farm and learned the value of hard work from a young age. Greg graduated from Gettysburg High School in 1969 and began his working career.

After a few years of working, he was transferred to Waukesha, WI. Greg then met and married, Arlene Heise. Greg and Arlene were married on Sept. 8, 1989 at Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church in Sullivan, WI.

Greg’s loving family remembers him as a man of character who put his family first. He felt that it was very important to start his day early, work hard, do right, be honest, and be trustworthy. He also instilled these values in his children.

Greg was also very active and deeply enjoyed running and track and field. He fought his illness courageously and was strong until the end. He will be dearly missed by those he leaves behind.

Greg is survived by his loving wife of 30 years, Arlene Sievers; his mother, Nadine Sievers, his five children, Michael (Ashley) Schneider, Megan (John Beier) Sievers, Jordan Sievers, Luke (Megan Beckman) Sievers, and Logan Sievers; one grandchild, Leo; his siblings, Sheral (Ray) Sievers-Morrill, Starla (Jim) Fitzjarell, Gayle (Ron) Landwehr, Calvin (Cindy) Sievers, and Monte (LeAnn) Sievers of Gettysburg, SD; mother-in-law, Eleanor Heise; brothers-in-law, John (Kathy) Heise, Scott (Cheri) Heise, and sister-in-law, Debbie Siefert. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his father and his father-in-law.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greg’s family.

Greg will be laid to rest during a private family graveside service at Pleasant Valley Cemetery. The family will hold a memorial gathering for friends and family to remember and honor Greg’s life after the Covid-19 restrictions have lifted.

