Hagny given Oath of Office at Jan. 8 Commissioners meeting

POTTER COUNTY

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS

MINUTES

JANUARY 8, 2019

Auditor Shaw called the regular meeting to order at 1:00 P.M. in the Commissioners Room at the Courthouse. Oath of Office was given to Sandra K. Hagny by Clerk of Courts Julie Kilian. Commissioners present: Frost, Iverson, Zweber, & Hagny

Auditor Shaw asked for nominations for Chairman of the Board for the ensuing year. Iverson nominated William Frost for County Chairman, seconded by Zweber. All voted aye. Motion carried. Frost nominated Jesse Zweber for Second Chair, Hagny seconded. All voted aye. Motion carried

EXTENSION OFFICE –

MARY BETH HOLZWARTH

MaryBeth met with the Commissioner and stated that driver’s license is a little slower this time of year.

Pesticide applicator testing can be done at the Extension office and she is receiving information to do commercial pesticide application testing.

4-H is quiet right now. She is working on tags and DNA testing on animals. A lot of new members are coming up with Clover Buds. There are still challenges with the leaders.

MaryBeth discussed her advocacy work to help kids have better futures and she feels 4-H is a great way to help. Mary Beth stated that Emily Trzpuc has many mentor ideas for the 4-H members. Zweber stated that if anyone has complaints with the Extension Office, they should come to the Commissioners meeting. He also stated that it would not be easy to replace Mary Beth or Emily and if it comes to that there probably won’t be an Extension Office.

MINUTES

Correction on minutes from December 27, 2018.

Discussion on widening Cold Stone Road should have read Old Stone Road.

Cost from Butler read $185.48 and should have read $6,820.

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to approve the December 4th and the corrected minutes of the 27th, 2018 minutes as read. All voted aye. Motion carried

STATES ATTORNEY CRAIG SMITH

States Attorney Smith discussed the vacant commissioner position. The current commissioners need to declare it vacant and appoint someone. If no one is appointed the Auditor acts as the 5th Commissioner.

The vacancy will be declared at the February meeting.

SECONDARY ROAD OPT OUT

ENDS THIS YEAR

States Attorney Smith discussed the Secondary Road Opt Out. We have until July to do the opt out. The department of revenue should have the format. Commissioners need to determine the amount of money and the years for the new opt out. This should be done no later than the June meeting.

States Attorney Smith touched on the mineral interest on the Dreis land.

States Attorney Smith addressed the policy handbook on sick leave. Once an employee begins employment, they begin accruing sick leave. There is a probation period of 90 day and they may not use it until probation is over with. States Attorney Smith also stated that the first year of employment you are accruing sick time and vacation time for the future year. Hagny stated that this should read clearer. States Attorney Smith will work on this for the next meeting.

INSURANCE

States Attorney Smith discussed Medicare Health Insurance and reimbursement to employees.

What we need to look at is the overriding mandate or penalty, people who we have hired now or in the last several years, how to correctly reimburse an employee, and there could be an income tax problem. States Attorney Smith wants to contact 2-3 different people to make sure that are on the right path. Zweber discussed getting out of the insurance and giving employees a raise. Hagny asked if we had to give employees insurance and no the County does not have to provide insurance to their employees. Hagny explained that she had talked to Hanson County in South Dakota and they pay their Medicare employees a flat rate per month. There was also discussion of some companies have their employees pay part of their health insurance.

HIGHWAY

Paul Miller, highway maintenance, stated that he was not told about the 90-day probation when he was hired. Miller stated that he has earned sick leave and he should be able to use it. Sick leave is available to use after probation. States Attorney Smith stated he discussed with the Auditor passed practices with the policy. States Attorney Smith stated that the first year you accumulate sick leave then you may use it the second year.

States Attorney Smith said the commissioners may modify the policy manual. This is a benefit not an entitlement. Miller stated don’t offer it if you’re not going to give it. Chairman Frost stated that it’s offered to you to use the next year.

States Attorney Smith will come up with different language for the handbook on the cross referencing of the sick leave.

HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT

SUPERINTENDENT JD LONG

Highway Supt Long presented 2 meetings he will be attending.

Supt Long spoke with Ray Van Bockel on widening out an approach next the Potts pit. There is a tree in the way and it is difficult to move the combine around the tree. There is also a lower road that blows in and there was discussion of closing the road for the winter. Supt Long will discuss this with States Attorney Smith along with closing a road on Old Hwy 212 East of Lebanon over to Suzi Vail’s.

Supt Long discussed reimbursement for travel and meals.

Supt Long discussed the Highway Supt job and when he agreed to be Highway Superintendent, he did not agree to be Weed Supervisor as advertised. Chairman Frost stated that Dani Thistle Seed does the spraying and that the chemicals would have to be ordered from the Weed Supervisor. Supt Long stated that Colby Kaup would like to bid on the chemicals.

This signing project will make a difference with weed spraying. A decision will have to be made if we will mow or spray around the new signs.

Supt Long discussed Jim Lembke and Medicare insurance reimbursement. Chairman Frost explained that States Attorney Smith is still looking into this.

BROWNLEE CONSTRUCTION

Roy Brownlee, Brownlee Construction, met with the Commissioners to discuss gravel bidding and how it’s done. Royalties were also discussed.

Supt Long asked Brownlee about a pile of gravel that was for sale in the pit.

GAME, FISH &

PARKS RYAN PERSOON

Game, Fish and Parks Manager Ryan Persoon met with the commissioners to discuss the Agreement that GFP has with the county. This is an Agreement that expires June 2019.

Supt. Long discussed salting county paved roads. The county does not have equipment to salt or sand any roads and he will talk to Russ Anderson to see if the City of Gettysburg can help the county when roads are icy.

Discussion on purchasing a truck for sanding and salting the roads and if we did, we would need storage for the sand and salt. Supt Long will contact contractors on approximate cost of a shop.

Discussion on new windows at the shop. Work hasn’t started yet.

Discussion on gravel if price will change if fuel prices change.

Moved by Zweber second by Iverson to purchase crushed gravel from Brownlee Construction at $3.84 per ton. All voted aye. Motion carried.

SHERIFF CURT HAMBURGER

Sheriff Hamburger presented the monthly report.

Discussion of the Walworth Jail and the contract with them.

Discussion of interviews for deputy sheriff. Sheriff Hamburger stated that a couple of people have been interested but have backed out.

New tires are on the sheriff pickup.

Discussion of security cameras.

CLAIMS

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Hagny to approve the following claims and authorize the Auditor to issue warrants for the same. All voted aye. Motion carried.

A & B BUSINESS, INC. $135.60, ALCO-PRO, INC. 336.40, AMERICAN SOLUTIONS 228.07, AREA IV SENIOR NUTRITION 4,500.00, ASPIRE, INC. 2,160.00, BANK OF THE WEST 50.00, BLUE 360 MEDIA 78.75, CENGAGE LEARNING 32.38, CENTURY LINK 880.44, CITY OF HOVEN 67.76 UTILITIES, DAKOTA SUNSET MUSEUM 3,208.72, DEAN SCHAEFER COURT REPORTING 30.00,

DEAN’S REPAIR 58.95, DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE 78.08, FINANCE OFFICER 6,000.00, FINANCE OFFICER 10,000.00, GETTYSBURG/WHITLOCK BAY DEVEL. 2,500.00, HIGH PLAINS ARTS COUNCIL 1,000.00, HOLIDAY INN 178.00 TRAVEL & CONF., HOVEN SENIOR CITIZEN CENTER 3,500.00, HOVEN MEDIA, INC. 274.88,

JD LONG 79.52, MIDWAY PARTS 34.17 SUPPLIES, MODERN MARKETING, INC 383.03, MONTANA DAKOTA UTILITIES 58.15 UTILITIES, NECOG 8,962.92, NORTHEASTERN MENTAL HEALTH 2,329.00, OAHE, INC. 1,000.00, P.C. CONSERVATION DISTRICT 15,000.00, POTTER COUNTY NEWS 263.26, POTTER COUNTY TREASURER 264.00,

SAFE HARBOR 600.00, SDML WORKERS COMPENSATION FUND 30,075.00, SENIOR CITIZENS CENTER 3,500.00, SERVALL 80.67, TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 207.87, EMILY TRZPUC 161.00, US POSTAL SERVICE 200.00, US BANK VOYAGER FLEET SYS INC 448.62, WENDELL LAW OFFICE 1,704.59, JESSE ZWEBER 18.48.

SOUTH DAKOTA DEPARTMENT

OF TRANSPORTATION

DEAN VANDEWIELE

TRAFFIC DIVERSION

Dean VanDeWiele met with the commissioners to update the upcoming construction in 2021. Discussion was on the diversion using Mannston Street, Court Street and part of Highway 83.

Dean will come back in February to answer any questions the Commissioners would have. He won’t start the diversion until the City of Gettysburg and Potter County agrees to all plans.

FAIR BOARD

States Attorney Smith discussed the fair board and the involvement for the county. States Attorney Smith found an article from 1989 that there will be 5 directors on the board and they will be appointed by the Potter County Commissioners. In the last 4 years this has not been addressed. St. Attorney Smith will look into this farther.

OFFICERS REPORT

The Register of Deeds, Clerk of Courts and the Auditor’s Account with the Treasurer were reviewed. Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to approve the above reports. All voted aye. Motion carried.

AUDITORS ACCOUNT WITH THE

TREASURER AS OF 12/31/2018

Cash Items $1,171.20

Credit Cards $28.00

Checks on Hand $38,290.62

Great Western $251,111.07

Plains Commerce Checking

$1,260.52

Plains Commerce Fund Investments

$500,000.00

Plains Commerce Bank

$3,465,296.34

TOTAL CASH BALANCE

$4,257,157.75

Total Assets in Custody of County as of 12/31/2018

County Amount $3,401,389.06

Amounts Held For Other Gov

$2,547.31

Amounts Held For Others

$853,221.38

TOTAL ASSETS $4,257,157.75 PURCHASING COMMITTEE

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Iverson to appoint the Auditor, Treasurer and Chairman Frost as a purchasing committee, pursuant to SDCL 7-28-1 (supplies for County Offices exceeding $1,000.00). All voted aye. Motion carried.

CHATTEL MORTGAGES &

FORECLOSURE SALES

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to designate the following places within Potter County to hold Chattel Mortgages and Foreclosure Sales: Gettysburg – Courthouse – First Floor; Hoven – City Quonset; Tolstoy – Tolstoy Fire Hall; Lebanon – County Shop. All voted aye. Motion carried.

DESIGNATE OFFICIAL

NEWSPAPER

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Iverson to designate the Potter County News and Hoven Review as the official newspapers for 2019. All voted aye. Motion carried

DESIGNATE OFFICIAL

DEPOSITORIES

Moved by Frost, seconded by Iverson to designate the Bank of The West, Plains Commerce Bank and Great Western Bank as the official depositories for 2019. All voted aye. Motion carried.

GENERAL APPOINTMENTS

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Iverson to make the following appointments. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Greater Missouri Development: Hagny

Civil Defense Director: Cheryl Sautner & Alan McClain, Assistant

Weed & Pest Board: Frost

Fair Board: Zweber

NECOG: Hagny & Iverson

Library Board: Frost

4-H Advisory Board: Zweber & Frost, Cari Rausch, Kari Zeigler, and Audra Jensen

Housing and Redevelopment Commission: Iverson

Dakota Sunset Museum Board: Iverson

RESOLUTION TO PAY CERTAIN

BILLS EARLY

RESOLUTION 19-01

Commissioner Zweber presented the following resolution and moved for its adoption.

WHEREAS the State of South Dakota requires the payment of certain funds to the State before the 15th of each month and

WHEREAS some vendors require payment on services by the 20th of the month to avoid penalties,

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED the County Auditor is hereby given the authority to pay such claims without the Commission approval providing the claims are presented at the next regular meeting of the Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Iverson seconded the foregoing resolution. All voted aye. Resolution declared adopted.

MILEAGE/MEALS RESOLUTION

RESOLUTION 19-02

Commissioner Hagny presented the following resolution and moved for its adoption.

WHEREAS, County Commissioners, Highway Superintendents, Auditors, Treasurers, Register of Deeds, States Attorney and Assessors are hereby authorized to attend educational conferences, meeting and conventions held and conducted within or without the State of South Dakota pertaining to the betterment and advancement of County government per statute SDCL 7-7-25, and

WHEREAS, it is necessary that a Resolution be passed authorizing attending such meetings and payment of expenditures to said meeting and workshops,

WHEREAS, THE Potter County Board of Commissioners set the mileage and conference expense for the county offices

NOW THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED Potter County will pay up to $32.00 for meals. Meals are reimbursed at actual cost not to exceed $6.00 for breakfast, $11.00 for lunch, and $15.00 for dinner. Mileage will be set at .42 cents per mile. Motel rooms will be paid at actual cost. Commissioner Zweber seconded the foregoing resolution. All voted aye. Motion carried.

INDIGENT BURIAL RESOLUTION

RESOLUTION 19-03

Commissioner Iverson presented the following resolution and moved for its adoption.

BE IT RESOLVED by the Potter County Board of Commissioners, that area funeral directors be paid a flat rate of $1250.00, this to include opening and closing of grave and funeral services to be conducted in customary form for burial of indigent county residents. Commissioner Hagny seconded the foregoing resolution. All voted aye. Resolution declared adopted.

CARI RAUSCH

Cari Rausch discussed the next meeting for the 4-H Leaders will be January 14th at 5:30. The new 4-H Advisory Board will meet January 14th at 5:00 p.m. at the Extension Office.

ADJOURN

Moved by Zweber, seconded by Iverson to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

WILLIAM FROST, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW

AUDITOR

Published once at the total approximate cost of $166.61

-011719