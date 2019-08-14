Hail storm sweeps through western Potter County

While many farmers in Potter County say they aren’t ready to curse the rain yet, some admit that they aren’t as happy to see it as in years past.

At this time last summer, the county was in a burn ban.

In just the past week, some rain gauges registered more than three inches of precip.

Tuesday, Aug. 6, wind gusts in town registered around 30 mph, while it was considerably higher at the river, where it was reported to sound like the roar of a “jet engine” during the storm. Hail left drifts in some places and stripped the crops. Siding on houses was shredded, windows were broken, and the roof was peeled off some sheds “like a sardine can.”

Precip totals for the summer are up, with over 16 inches from May to this week. Over six inches fell in July, and in an unusual twist, lawns are still lush and green, keeping the mowing going longer than normal for this time of year.