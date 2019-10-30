Halloween events in town Thursday

There’s lots of fun planned for kids to celebrate Halloween around Gettysburg on Thursday.

From 4-6 p.m. on Halloween, the Avera Oahe Manor hosts the annual trick-or-treat event with goodie bags provided for all the little goblins in fifth grade and younger.

The Munchkin Masquerade on goes through the businesses in town. The event runs from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. A map of all the Treat Stops in town will be available at the News office on Halloween, where kids in costumes will have their photo taken for the next week’s edition. Businesses participating in the Munchkin Masquerade will be marked by a special Treat Stop sign on the door where kids will get a goodie or trinket.

The Grace Bible Church is also hosting their Trunk or Treat event in the parking lot of the church. That takes place from 5-7 p.m.