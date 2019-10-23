Halloween events lined up for kids and adults

Kids will have several chances to put on costumes and celebrate Halloween around Gettysburg.

Starting this Saturday, the annual Gettysburg In Action Harvest Fest takes place at the Oahe Area Youth Center in the auditorium downtown from 1-3 p.m. for kids fifth grade and under. Costumes are encouraged and although admission is free, there is a fee for the carnival games. Later that evening from 8-9:30, teams of one to four people from sixth grade and older who are on Instagram can participate in a scavenger hunt for cash prizes from the GIA.

For the big day of Halloween on Thursday, Oct. 31 kids will have lots of options for trick-or-treating.

From 4-6 p.m. on Halloween, the Avera Oahe Manor hosts the annual trick-or-treat event with goodie bags provided for all the little goblins in fifth grade and younger. It’s a great time to show off costumes for the manor residents, while trick-or-treating in a warm, safe, place.

The big highlight of the Halloween holiday is the Munchkin Masquerade on Halloween afternoon through the businesses in town. The event runs from 3 to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 31, and allows kids to trick-or-treat through 22 Gettysburg businesses.

A map of all the Treat Stops in town will be available at the News office on Halloween, where kids in costumes will have their photo taken for the next week’s edition. Businesses participating in the Munchkin Masquerade will be marked by a special Treat Stop sign on the door where kids will get a goodie or trinket. They are also listed on page 16.

The Potter County Sheriff will have vehicles parked downtown to welcome kids, and the Gettysburg Police Department will also provide treats for youngsters. The fire department will have a truck by the mini mall for the kids to visit.

The Munchkin Masquerade is in its lucky seventh year and growing. The event was organized by the News with the participation of community businesses, who got together to generate a way to celebrate and give the area businesses in Gettysburg a chance to get in on the fun, too.

There are 22 businesses participating this year by hosting Treat Stops. Look for the specially marked signs at Lamb Motor, 212 Mini Mall, Vilas Pharmacy, Gettysburg True Value, Stan’s, Gas ‘N Goodies, Great Western Bank, New Creations, Schlachter Lumber, Potter County Library, Dakota Sunset Museum, Zuber Refrigeration, and Heating, Langer’s Family Foods, Mike’s Repair, VIBE Salon, Bohnenkamp’s Dakota Supply, C&B Operations, Kaylei’s, CHS Nutrition feed plant, Hair with Flair, Brown Insurance, and the Potter County News.