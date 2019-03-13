Happy Pi Day on Thursday

It’s not often the News is dated on March 14, so it was a great excuse to celebrate Pi Day.

March 14, or 3/14, is the date of the mathematical equation that is the ratio of the circumference of a circle to the diameter, or Pi, which is 3.14. Pi is the infinite “celebrity number,” which is shortened to a manageable level today and represented by the Greek letter, used in this week’s flag at the top of the page. It is traditionally celebrated with — you guessed it — pie.

To learn more about Pi, ask your favorite mathematician.

-MMcR