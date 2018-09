Harlin C. Hettich, 87, of Tolstoy, died Sept. 9, 2018 at the Bowdle Hospital.

Funeral services were held Sept. 14 at Tolstoy Wesleyan Church with Pastor Matt Pribyl leading the service. Interment, with military graveside rites by the Hoven Legion Post, followed at German Zion Congregational Cemetery, Tolstoy.

Services are in care of Lien Funeral Home, Bowdle.