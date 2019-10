The annual United Methodist Church Harvest Festival in Gettysburg is set for Sunday, Oct. 27 at the fellowship hall. A meal and pie auction will be held, with serving from noon to 2 p.m.

This year, for those who can’t get out to come to the event, the organizers are offering to deliver meals to homes. If you won’t be able to get to the event and would like to have a meal delivered, leave a message at 769-0279.