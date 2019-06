Potter County 4-H members Jaela Vetter (Jessica Harer, Jason Vetter), Abbie Larson (Doug and Jessica), Brooklyn Beringer (Thad and Michelle), and Osprey Vetter (Jessica Harer, Jason Vetter) showed their enthusiasm for the horse program by tossing their hats into the air in the show ring. On June 10, they competed in a horse show in Highmore in a variety of areas from showmanship to riding and speed events.