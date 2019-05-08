Students in the second and third grades presented the musical “Hats” that celebrates what’s underneath during the elementary school spring music concert at the GHS gym on Friday, May 3. Some of the cast included the characters of Daniel Boone, Queen Elizabeth, and the Statue of Liberty. In this photo, Lady Liberty is portrayed by Kylee Phillips (Cyle and Vanessa). Pictured in the back row are Garrett Rausch (Cari and Anthony), Brynlie Ahlemeier (Jamie Ahlemeier/Kevin Ahelemeier), Ally Genzler (Jeremy and Rachel), Rance Wager (Rachel and Kerry). Front row: Teagan Nelson (Tami and Erik), Kylee Phillips (Cyle and Vanessa), Brooke Lower (Dustin Lower/Megan Lower), and Morrison Thomas (Carolee Lake/Ryan Thomas). The vocal music instructor is Mrs. Jody Roseland.