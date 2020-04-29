Have you seen this bird?

Robins are back for the season and touring town, but this one stood out in the crowd. The white coloring is called leucism, which prevents pigment from coloring the feathers. Birds with this type of coloring are sometimes described as “piebald.” This bird was spotted Sunday evening on the 200 block of South Ellsworth Street in Gettysburg, but could be just about anywhere. Be a bird watcher! If you spot this robin, snap a pic and tell us where, and we’ll see where he’s hanging out this spring. Text pics to 605-769-1180 or email to pcnews@pottercountynews.com