Have you seen this mural?

This is part of a mural depicting Blind Justice that was painted behind the judge’s bench in the Potter County Courthouse. The artwork was created by Jack Manska, who is credited with painting the Civil War murals at the Dakota Sunset Museum that were found in Lebanon, SD. Most of this mural was painted over, but this portion re- mains in place above the ceiling tiles. We are looking for a photo or artwork that would show the entire piece. If anyone reading this has that, please share it by snapping a photo or scanning the image and sending it to the PCNews at molly@pottercountynews.com or text it to 605-769-1180.