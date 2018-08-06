Having a ‘ball’oon…

The team of Lisa Heier, Kami Stanley, Bobby Jenner, and Julie Schaunaman won the prize for the best decorated golf cart at the Moonlight Golf cancer tourney held at the Gettysburg Country Club on Friday, July 27. The annual event drew 35 four-person teams and raised over $11,000 for the organization Keep Hope Local, Inc. which helps people in the region who are battling cancer. The four donned their neon wigs and glasses and lit up the course with their balloon cart to add some fun to the summer event. This year’s tourney was dedicated to the memory of Gail Larson, who lost her battle with cancer earlier this year.