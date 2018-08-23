Hazmat emergency exercise Sunday

The Potter County emergency management office is organizing a county-wide emergency exercise for 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 26. The event will take place on Hwy 47 just north of US 212 by Lebanon and will involve emergency crews from Gettysburg, Hoven, Lebanon, and Tolstoy along with state and medical personnel and facilities. No details of the incident have been released other than it will involve hazardous materials.

Traffic will be routed around the emergency drill through the town of Lebanon on Sunday afternoon. If you have questions regarding the event, contact Emergency Manager Cheryl Sautner at the sheriff’s department by calling 765-9405 or email at sautner2000@yahoo.com.

-Molly McRoberts