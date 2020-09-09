Heading for the end zone

Potter County Battlers headed south to Onida on Friday night to take on the Sully Buttes Chargers. The Battlers brought home the 26-24 victory making it the first win of the season. Kayden Ahlemeier (Kevin Ahlemeier/Jamie Ahlemeier) cleared a path for quarterback Grant Luikens (Mandy Luikens/Joel Luikens) as they worked their way toward the win. Read more about the game on page 8, and catch the home team at Battler Field on Friday night with a 7 p.m. kickoff against Burke. If you can’t make it to the game, get online at www.pottercountynews.com for the livestream action. Don’t miss the volleyball team at the GHS gym on Thursday and Saturday, too.

PHOTO BY LAJENA GRUIS