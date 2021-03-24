Heading to State

PHOTO BY ERIKA RAUSCH

Gettysburg had a lot of young athletes who qualified for the 2021 State AAU wrestling tournament this season. The wrestlers will head to Rapid City on Friday for the competition. They are coached by Chad Rausch, Luke Vogel, and Casey Lehman. The state-bound wrestlers are (back row, l to r) Ayden Forgey (Kraig), Ethan Amick (Brian Amick/William and Andrea Barnard), Megan Hermann (Ed and Naomi), Carter Luikens (Joel Luikens and Mandy Luikens), Nicholas Schlachter (Mike and Julene), Sage Hermann (Ed and Naomi), Kenden Persoon (Ryan and Kellee). Liam Lehman (Casey and Amie). Front: Landon Harer (Justin and Heidi), Sutton Harer (Justin and Heidi), Cashton Rausch (Chad and Erika), Kaden Joens (Kent and Germaine), Corbin Lehman (Casey and Amie), Charlie Fischer (Tyler and Kelsey), and Layton Rausch (Chad and Erika). Best of luck to the young Battlers!