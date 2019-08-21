Heart screening for athletes

For those who didn’t make it to the fall sports meetings, Coach Vern Smith said there are still some times available for the Sudden Cardiac Death prevention Screening.

The Screening America program is set for Thursday, Sept. 26 at GHS, and is open for people ages 12-34. The screening provides a specific group of tests to help in detection of Sudden Cardiac Death. Statistics show that it is the number one killer of student athletes and one in 300 young people have an undetected heart condition.

There is a fee for the test. To learn more call the school at 765-2436.