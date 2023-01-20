Here comes the judge…

Friday the 13th was a lucky day for folks in the Second Judicial Circuit that covers the Sioux Falls area. They have a new judge. Harry and I went to the big city for the swearing-in ceremony of Judge Douglas Barnett, better known to us as Cousin Dougie.

Aside from the fun that comes with a family event, it was as much fun to meet some of the other people who were there to show support, many of whom were also wearing robes. I had a chance to visit with judges who have covered court in Potter County throughout the years, and in turn, were subject to my court coverage. Two not only acted like they remembered me, they cited cases on which I reported, telling me they appreciated the fair coverage.

Huh…it never occurred to me that I was being judged, too.

I’m not worried about being judged by this new one though — he comes with a lifetime of good memories….that I intend to keep that way! molly@pottercountynews.com

