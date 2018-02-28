Here to serve…

The Gettysburg chapter of the FFA hosted the annual businessman’s breakfast on Wednesday, Feb. 21. The free appreciation meal was done as part of the National FFA week. One of the featured parts of the breakfast is the fantastic homemade sausage that the students make under the direction of Chad Alexander. Dawson Simon (Pat and Diane) is pictured as left replenishing the supply of sausage as the FFA members Beth Nagel (Jim and RoseAnn), Maddie Matson (Carolee Lake and Jamie Matson), and Lara Menendez (Doug and Jessica Larson) serve guests including Pastor Scott Crook (second from left) who was one of the many in attendance at the school that morning and who now also owes a dollar at Rotary. The adviser for the FFA is Mr. Luke Eide.