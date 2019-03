You know you’re in a great little town when the only traffic on the main street Sunday morning after a storm are loaders helping to clear the snow. Such was the scene in downtown Gettysburg on March 10.

These three were clearing snow in addition to the work that the city crew did starting that morning at 5 a.m. On Monday the piles of snow were moved out as they continued to make room for the next wave of winter that is expected this week.