Here’s the scoop

Members of the Gettysburg Family, Career and Community Leaders of America celebrated National FCCLA week and on Friday, Feb. 14, it culminated with an ice cream social for all the group’s members after school. Around 60 students from the middle school and high school are members of the FCCLA, which is designed to promote leadership development and personal growth. Ms. LaNae Fuerst is the adviser for the organization. Pictured are sophomores Makenna Miller (Bridget and Jason Nagel) and Haylie Ahlemeier (Jamie Ahlemeier/Kevin Ahelemier) who helped scoop up ice cream for the social on Friday afternoon at the school.