Gettysburg High School teacher Vern Smith had the honor of introducing his son, Aaron, as the high school junior was inducted into the National Honor Society. The ceremony was held on Thursday, April 12, which was rescheduled due to the pending snow storm the next day. Smith was one of 11 juniors who were welcomed into the NHS during the annual ceremony. See page 16 to meet the other students from the junior class along with eighth graders who were recognized for their good grades.