Highway department projects discussed by county commission

Chairman Zweber called the August 3rd, 2021 meeting to order. Commissioners present: Everson, Hagny, Frost and Tanner.

Commissioner Everson in charge of newspaper recorder.

MINUTES

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to approve July 8th, 20th, and 22nd, 2021 minutes. All voted aye. Motion carried.

CLAIMS

Moved by Frost, seconded by Tanner to approve the following claims and authorize the Auditor to issue warrants for the same. All voted aye. Motion carried. July Payroll COMM 4215.93, AUD 5389.87 TREAS 8569.29, ST ATTN 6851.27, GEN GOVT 1220.89, DOE 7373.55, ROD 8641.26, VA 703.86, SHERIFF 15,256.25, LIBRARY 6291.49, EXT 1904.60, WEED 287.60, R&B 50,410.02, FEMA 751.40, SDSRP 3000.00, INVESCO 25.00, ACCOUNTS MANAGEMENT 200.00, GW 21,885.57, SDRS 8683.40, COLONIAL LIFE 812.50, BCBS 18,889.76, DEARBORN 238.46, AFLAC 1489.56, AMERITAS 269.16, SDAAO 820.00, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 412.35, MDU 31.37, ARCHIVE SOCIAL 2988.00, PC TREAS 425.00, AVERA ST LUKES 4016.17, A & B BUSINESS, INC. 718.13 , A & G SALVAGE 50.00 REPAIRS/MAINT., AGTEGRA COOPERATIVE 2890.85 TRAVEL & CONF., SYNCB/AMAZON 1450.80, AMERICAN SOLUTIONS 142.92, A.N.S WEED PEST CONTROL LLC 2550.00, AVERA GETTYSBURG HOSPITAL 243.00, B & R TRUCK REPAIR 931.95 REPAIRS/MAINT., BIG STATE INDUSTRIAL SUPPLE 191.76 SUPPLIES, BUTLER MACHINERY CO. 2416.80 REPAIRS/MAINT., CENTER POINT LARGE PRINT 127.62, CENTRAL CULVERT SUPPLY 21270.00 SUPPLIES, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 22.40 UTILITIES, CITY OF GETTYSBURG 459.30 , CITY OF HOVEN 67.76 UTILITIES, CITY OF MOBRIDGE 2340.00, CITY OF MOBRIDGE 2439.07, CALEN’S LAWN CARE 300.00 REPAIRS/MAINT., CONNECTING POINT COMPUTER CNTR 95.00, CRIMESTAR CORPORATION 325.00, DAKOTA SUNSET MUSEUM 3359.47, DAKOTA SUPPLY 92.18 SUPPLIES, DAKOTA FARM & RANCH SUPPLY 81.96 , DEAN SCHAEFER COURT REPORTING 75.00, DEAN’S REPAIR 65.25 , DECKER REPAIR & WELDING 1420.50 REPAIRS/MAINT., WILLIAM FROST 111.30, GAS N GOODIES 38.03, GETTYSBURG COLLISION CENTER 100.00 REPAIRS/MAINT., HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT,INC 300.00, HEARTLAND WASTE MANAGEMENT, IN 300.00 UTILITIES, HOVEN CO-OP 113.08 , HOVEN COOP SERVICE 274.88 TRAVEL & CONF., HOVEN MEDIA, INC. 297.94 , HUB INTERNATIONAL 460.00, HUGHES COUNTY FINANCE OFFICE 640.00, K. THOMPSON LAW PROF LLC 2265.55, KONRAD LAW, PROF. L.L.C. 370.99, MANDY LUIKENS 50.00, MCLEOD’S OFFICE SUPPLIES 542.10, MENARDS 330.35, MIDAMERICA BOOKS 145.65 , MIDWAY PARTS 584.64 SUPPLIES, MIDWEST FIRE & SAFETY 395.00, MIDWEST FIRE AND SAFETY 1283.52 SUPPLIES, MOTION PICTURE LICENSING 133.01, NEW CREATIONS 484.45, POTTER COUNTY NEWS 236.26 PUBLISHING, POTTER COUNTY TREASURER 350.00, POTTER COUNTY NEWS 190.66 , POTTER COUNTY NEWS 229.43 , SANDY HAGNY 69.20 , SCHATZ ELECTRIC,INC. 537.40, SCHLACHTER LUMBER 399.00 SUPPLIES, SCHLACHTER LUMBER 25.04 , SERVALL 333.38, SERVALL UNIFORM & LINEN SUPPLY 244.80 SUPPLIES, SEIBRASSE, DAVID 317.35, CRAIG SMITH 431.83, TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 6.47, TRUE VALUE HARDWARE 270.98 SUPPLIES, US POSTAL SERVICE 370.00, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS IN 169.57 UTILITIES, VENTURE COMMUNICATIONS 833.87 , VOYAGER 836.83 , JESSE ZWEBER 184.80.

Moved by Frost, seconded by Tanner to appoint Commissioner Hagny to the US 212 and Forest City Bridge Corridor and Environmental Study. All voted aye. Motion carried.

STATES ATTORNEY – CRAIG SMITH

States Attorney Smith presented Agreement and Acceptance of Bid Proposal for Logan Electric.

Discussion of vacating a road by the highway building.

Windshield damage claim. States Attorney advised unless there is negligence from the county truck there is no consequences to the county.

States Attorney stated there will be a two-day jury trial held in September.

A request was made to use a burn pit and to cover it up after the burn is done. This request was denied.

Discussion of a barrel fire in the Hoven area and civil penalty for burning during a burn ban.

OFFICER’S REPORT

The Register of Deeds and the Auditor’s Account with the Treasurer were reviewed. Moved by Hagny, seconded by Everson to approve the report. All voted aye. Motion carried.

AUDITORS ACCOUNT WITH

THE TREASURER AS OF 7/31/2021

Cash Items $1,066.77

NSF Return – Allison

oebel $1,036.48

Checks on Hand $8,962.11

Great Western $152,803.75

Plains Commerce

hecking $3,573.09

Plains Commerce Fund

nvestments $800,000.00

Plains Commerce Bank $4,046,183.42

TOTAL

CASH BALANCE $5,013,625.62

Total Assets in Custody of County

s of 7/31/2021

County Amount $3,239,267.32

Amounts Held For Other Gov $1,418.02

Amounts Held For Others $1,772,940.28

TOTAL ASSETS $5,013,625.62

DISCUSSION OF AIRPORT ROAD

Supt. Saltsman was asked to gravel and keep the road in shape. Discussion of having the road grinded and oiled for the next two years.

HIGHWAY – SUPT BRAD SALTSMAN

Presented vehicle reports.

MOTORGRADER – advertisement will be done for 2022

DODGE DRAW RD CULVERT REPLACEMENT bids will be put out this week to replace three culverts by Dean Hanson’s

CULVERT PROJECTS – culverts have been replaced by Loren Holzwarth & Gary Nagel

TIRE PROGRAM – Discussion of the county doing a program for disposable tires. Supt. Saltsman will apply for the grant. Potter County would do the advertising and collecting of tires. Discussion of have the DOT as a collecting area.

Discussion of no trespassing signs when the new shop is being built.

MOWERS –still working on project to find different mower

Discussion of roads that should have been paid by FEMA and keeping them repaired

Discussion of having a computer program to keep track of culverts

USED PLOW TRUCKS-The state created a state surplus webpage for counties to purchase outright.

Moved by Frost, seconded by Tanner for Supt Saltsman to buy 2 surplus trucks. All voted aye. Motion carried.

STRUCTURE CONTRACT EXTENSION – this is on the dairy road by Hoven and Potter County will turn in bills for grant received.

SUICIDE ROAD- discussion on vacating the section line and landowners to sign off on petition

SOIL BORING FOR SHOP- should be done next week

FUEL TANKS FOR SHOP- the big tank is available and the small tank is 8-9 weeks out

WINDSHIELD REPLACEMENT ON SPRAYER FOR TODD STORER – denied.

GRAVEL FOR GETTYSBURG CEMETERY- 2 loads of gravel will be taken to the Gettysburg Cemetery

-HIGHWAY BUILDING COMMITTEE

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Frost to appoint Saltsman, Tanner and Everson to the highway building committee with the authorization for spending over $1000. All voted aye. Motion carried.

TOBY MORRIS – COLLIERS SECURITIES Via Phone

Toby will come to a special meeting August 18th at 8:00 a.m.

SHERIFF – CURT HAMBURGER

Sheriff Hamburger presented the monthly report.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

Moved by Frost, seconded by Everson to enter into executive session for personnel. All voted aye. Motion carried.

Chairman Zweber ordered executive session over.

Moved by Hagny, seconded by Frost to hire Levi Broker as new deputy sheriff at 18.10/hour, start date August 9th. All voted aye. Motion carried.

August 22 deputy Kretchman starts training. Deputy Broker starts in November.

New cage should be installed soon with cost around $2500.

911 meeting was attended by Tanner and Hamburger.

EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT –

CHERYL SAUTNER

EM Sautner discussed the full-size exercise to be held on September 12th.

Sautner will be attending conference the week of September 12th.

Strike Force has been implemented with the burn ban on.

PROVISIONAL BUDGET

Reviewed

ADJOURN

Moved by Frost, seconded by Hagny to adjourn. All voted aye. Motion carried.

JESSE ZWEBER, CHAIRMAN

POTTER COUNTY BOARD

OF COMMISSIONERS

ATTEST:

SHAWNA SHAW, AUDITOR

