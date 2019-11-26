Holiday happenings in Gettysburg

Make plans to stick around Gettysburg on Saturday, Nov. 30 to kick off the holiday season.

The evening starts with the Holiday Parade of Lights sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce at 6 p.m. through downtown. This is the 14th year for the parade, and it’s time to fire up the generators and pull out the holiday lights to get your float ready. The annual event helps start the holiday season, and anyone and everyone is invited to participate. Prizes will be awarded at the firemen’s feed at the Legion Community Building following the parade, where people can also vote for their favorite entry. Line up on Garfield Avenue east of the Oahe Manor Saturday evening starting at 5:30.

This year to add to the fun, the parade is followed by a tree lighting and caroling at Loitwood Park on the corner of Commercial Avenue and East Street. Santa will be there, and hot chocolate will be served by the GIA. Following that, a community smoked brisket supper is hosted by the firemen at the Legion Community Building. The meal will be served for a free will offering after the parade Saturday evening before the firemen’s ball.

The night will be topped off by the 110th anniversary of the Firemen’s Ball. The annual event is the major fundraiser for the Gettysburg Volunteer Fire Department, and this year’s music is by the band Jade Monkey. The firemen will also be holding raffles as part of the evening’s festivities, along with drawings for other prizes. The ball starts at 9 p.m.

Saturday is also known across the country as Small Business Saturday, where everyone is encouraged to shop in their locally owned small businesses. Santa will be at the 212 Mini Mall that afternoon from 2-3 p.m. The businesses in Gettysburg contribute to the community, but they can’t do it without the support of local shoppers. Check stores at home before looking online or out of town, find ads full of great deals in this week’s News, and stick around for the day to Shop Small Business Saturday before celebrating the holiday at home with the parade of lights, tree lighting, brisket supper, and firemen’s ball.