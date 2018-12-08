Holiday hymns…

Pastor Jeff Adel from the United Methodist Church in Gettysburg played the piano and sang some songs as part of the Christmas Tree Extravaganza on Sunday, Dec. 2. He sang songs from a hymnal that belonged to his grandfather, Joseph Nadenicek, a Presbyterian minister who died on New Year’s Day, 1929. It was published by The Presbyterian Board of Publication and Sabbath-School Work, with a copyright of 1911. He was one of the people who provided entertainment during the annual event. The trees, which are decorated by local organizations, will be on display throughout the month. People who attended the event voted for their favorite trees, with the Evergreen 4-H Club winning the youth prize, and the American Legion Auxiliary winning the adult prize, with both groups taking home Chamber Cash for their efforts.