Holiday kick off Saturday in Gettysburg

Make plans to stick around Gettysburg on Saturday, Nov. 25 to kick off the holiday season.

The evening kicks off with the Holiday Parade of Lights sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce at 6 p.m. through downtown. This is the 12th year for the parade, and it’s time to fire up the generators and pull out the holiday lights to get your float ready. The annual event helps start the holiday season, and anyone and everyone is invited to participate with this year’s theme of “Tropical Christmas.” Prizes will be awarded at the firemen’s pork feed at the Legion Community Building following the parade, where people can also vote for their favorite entry. Line up on Garfield Avenue east of the Oahe Manor that evening at 5:30.

The parade is followed by a pork supper hosted by the firemen at the Legion Community Building. They will serve after the parade Saturday evening before the firemen’s ball.

The night will be topped off by the 108th anniversary of the Firemen’s Ball. The annual event is the major fundraiser for the Gettysburg Volunteer Fire Department, and this year’s band is “RetroActive.” The firemen will also be holding an ATV raffle as part of the evening’s festivities, along with a silent auction throughout the evening.

Saturday is also known across the country as Small Business Saturday, where everyone is encouraged to shop in their locally owned small businesses. The businesses in Gettysburg contribute to the community, but they can’t do it without the support of local shoppers. Check stores at home before looking online or out of town, find ads full of great deals in this week’s News, and stick around for the day to Shop Small Business Saturday before celebrating the holiday at home with the parade of lights, pork supper, and firemen’s ball.